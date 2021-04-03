USDX (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005781 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

