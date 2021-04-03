Utrust Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $287.89 million and $18.30 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

