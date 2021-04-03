v.systems (VSYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.81 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $114.46 million and $12.81 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,167,326,162 coins and its circulating supply is 2,243,717,698 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

