Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $158.64 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $158.64 million and $1.59 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00300875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00746921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 171,927,146 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

