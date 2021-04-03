Validity (VAL) Price Hits $3.58 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00006222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $428,749.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,271,963 coins and its circulating supply is 4,248,678 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

