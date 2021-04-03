Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 323,254 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,893,000. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

