Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $31.48 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,532 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480,000. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.36 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

