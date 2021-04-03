Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

