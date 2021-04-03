Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Garde Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 15.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $126,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.52 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

