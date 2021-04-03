Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,264 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

BIV opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

