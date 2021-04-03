Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

