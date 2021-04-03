Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,367,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $167.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.