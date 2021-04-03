Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $102,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

