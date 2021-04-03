Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.67 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $30.67 million and $1.63 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $43.45 or 0.00073861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00300875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00746921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015149 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 850,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,702 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

