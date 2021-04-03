VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $7,595.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00017076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 371,374 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.