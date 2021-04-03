VeChain (VET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $904.48 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, VeChain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $5.84 billion and $904.48 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.