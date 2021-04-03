Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $2,247.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.24 or 0.99769135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00405088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.93 or 0.00802375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00309239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00095889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

