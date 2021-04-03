Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Velas has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $390.59 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001341 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002665 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

