Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $54.11 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Venus has a market capitalization of $500.28 million and approximately $68.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $54.11 or 0.00092504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,397.07 or 0.99832733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,245,539 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

