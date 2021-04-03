Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Tops $142.43 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $142.43 million and $47.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

