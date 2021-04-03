VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,793.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1,793.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,434.31 or 0.99754194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001670 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,572,494 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

