Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

NYSE PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

