Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.