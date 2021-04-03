Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.34

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.34 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 37.06 ($0.48). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 39.25 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,637,804 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market cap of £74.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.34.

Get Versarien alerts:

In other Versarien news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of Versarien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.