Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $39.00 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and $781,849.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,020.30 or 0.03512901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.02 or 0.00346061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.44 or 0.00946664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00444588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.57 or 0.00388751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00305234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024012 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,430,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

