VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,597.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $20,597.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,533,361 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

