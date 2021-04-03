Vesper Price Hits $55.19 (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.19 or 0.00095784 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $130.44 million and $7.75 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00310830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00767407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,667 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

