Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Viacoin has a market cap of $31.01 million and approximately $853,468.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00359599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002376 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,778 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

