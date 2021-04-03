VIBE Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $70,232.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

