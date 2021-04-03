Viberate Market Cap Achieves $24.49 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

