Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

