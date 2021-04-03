Vid Trading Up 51.8% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $900,368.61 and $18,466.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vid

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,737,843 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

