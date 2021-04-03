VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.14 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

