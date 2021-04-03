Vidulum Reaches Market Capitalization of $477,881.97 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $477,881.97 and $3,326.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

