Vidya (VIDYA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Vidya has a market cap of $12.84 million and $1.90 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 99.6% against the US dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00734720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,290,053 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.