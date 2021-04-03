VINchain (VIN) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $350,023.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

