Vipstar Coin Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1,372.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

