Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 9,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $474,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 372.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 4,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 277.9% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 21,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 146.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,711,000 after purchasing an additional 291,290 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

