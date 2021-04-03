Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $360.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $360,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.