Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $170.63 and a twelve month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.