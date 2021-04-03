Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,087 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $152.40 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,599. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

