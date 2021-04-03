Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

