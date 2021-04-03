Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $259.37 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.