Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

MCHP opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.