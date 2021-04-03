Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,062 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $238.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.13 and its 200-day moving average is $218.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

