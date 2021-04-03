Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 96,771 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 135,151 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

