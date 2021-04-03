Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 241.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $3,231,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

