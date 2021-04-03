Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 583.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $64.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

