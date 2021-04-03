Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 425.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,437,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

