Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $485.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.27 and its 200-day moving average is $387.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

